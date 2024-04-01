Reduction in LPG cylinder price notified

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Sunday notified a reduction of Rs 76.09 per 11.8 kg LPG cylinder with effect from April 1, 2024.

The new consumers’ price of domestic cylinder has been fixed at Rs 2954.03 which was Rs 3030.12 in previous month of March 2024.

The producer price of 11.8 kg cylinder has also been reduced by Rs 76.09. The new price has been notified at Rs 2466.69 which was Rs 2542.78 in March 2024.

The LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US dollar exchange rate. As compared to previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has decreased by 2.8 percent.

The average dollar exchange rate has also gone down by 0.25 percent resulting to decrease in LPG consumer price by Rs 76.09 per domestic cylinder (2.5 percent).

The per kg decrease in LPG consumer price is Rs 6.44 per.

