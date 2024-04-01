SNGPL intensifies operations against gas theft

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Gas Task Force has escalated its operation against gas theft in the region, resulting in the apprehension of individuals engaged in illegal activity.

General Manager Islamabad, Adnan Ahmed said that swift action has been taken against suspected perpetrators of gas theft. In Chatha Bakhtawar, the owners of a Girls Hostel are currently under investigation for their alleged involvement in gas theft.

Similarly, in Sector G-10, a culprit involved in gas theft through a direct connection has been apprehended.

As a consequence of their actions, the gas connections of the accused have been promptly disconnected, and legal proceedings have commenced against them.

In addition to lodging FIRs at relevant police stations, efforts are underway to assess the extent of stolen gas, and appropriate charges will be filed accordingly.

Those responsible for jeopardizing national assets will face the full force of the law and will not be spared, regardless of any external pressure exerted.

The SNGPL Gas Task Force remains steadfast in its commitment to combating gas theft and safeguarding the integrity of the nation’s resources.