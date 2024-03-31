Tarar says inflation will decline ‘very soon’

LAHORE: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that the worth of Pak rupee is stabilizing and inflation will come down very soon.

“The first priority of the government is to improve the economy,” Tarar said while talking to media after visiting the PML-N deceased worker Attique Chaudhry’s residence, here today.

Responding to a query, the minister said the prime minister, for the first time in the country’s history, had assigned targets with short-term and long-term goals to all the ministries in written form.

These goals included ending unemployment, reducing inflation and solving economic problems of the people. He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is holding an important cabinet meeting today.

To a query, Tarar said the country’s economic conditions were much better in the previous governments of PML-N.

During the four-year tenure of founder PTI, there was an economic meltdown so in the last 16-months PDM rule there had been more focus on economic recovery, he said, adding: “The PML-faced problems and difficulties and workers were always party’s asset.”

About the education and employment of Attique Chaudhry’s children, he said the party would make suitable arrangements and his family will never be left alone. He lauded the services of late Attique Chaudhry saying the late was a selfless worker of the party who stood by the party even in most difficult times.

He further said workers of political parties had an important role in the continuity of democratic process in the country. He added that workers of political parties had an important role in the continuity of democratic process in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024