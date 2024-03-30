Brecorder Logo
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 29, 2024
Published 30 Mar, 2024

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Finance ministry sees inflation at 22.5-23.5% in March

  • In letter to PM Shehbaz, Biden says US ‘will stand with Pakistan’ in face of global, regional challenges

  • Aurangzeb holds key meeting with SBP governor

  • SBP clears Nassir Salim’s appointment as HBL President & CEO

  • Pakistan’s listed pharma sector sees earnings go down 42% YoY in 2023

  • PABC’s profit jumps nearly 86%, stands at Rs5bn in 2023

  • Bank Alfalah’s eyes majority stake in Samba Bank Limited

  • Aurangzeb eyes fresh staff-level agreement with IMF by end of this fiscal year

New IMF programme: Aurangzeb optimistic about prospects

Banks asked to ensure lending to priority sectors

KE suggests joint meeting to get its IGP included in IGCEP

Q2 GDP stands at 1pc despite improvement in agri sector

3 lots of Dasu project: EAD directs NTDC to complete construction by end-Dec 2025

Finalisation of APTTA likely in two months

Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR imposes certain conditions on new exporters

Up to Rs10/litre: Significant hike in petrol prices under consideration

Exchange companies: SBP extends cash USD import facility till June 30th

March collection target too missed by FBR

Read more stories