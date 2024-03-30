BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 29, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Finance ministry sees inflation at 22.5-23.5% in March
Read here for details.
- In letter to PM Shehbaz, Biden says US ‘will stand with Pakistan’ in face of global, regional challenges
Read here for details.
- Aurangzeb holds key meeting with SBP governor
Read here for details.
- SBP clears Nassir Salim’s appointment as HBL President & CEO
Read here for details.
- Pakistan’s listed pharma sector sees earnings go down 42% YoY in 2023
Read here for details.
- PABC’s profit jumps nearly 86%, stands at Rs5bn in 2023
Read here for details.
- Bank Alfalah’s eyes majority stake in Samba Bank Limited
Read here for details.
- Aurangzeb eyes fresh staff-level agreement with IMF by end of this fiscal year
Read here for details.
