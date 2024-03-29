SBP clears Nassir Salim’s appointment as HBL President & CEO

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has given its in-principle clearance for the appointment of Muhammad Nassir Salim as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Habib Bank Limited (HBL).

HBL shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“This is in continuation of HBL’s letter dated March 11, 2024, on the subject.

“We are pleased to inform that the SBP has conveyed its in-principle clearance of Muhammad Nassir Salim, as the President & CEO of Habib Bank Limited vide its letter dated March 28, 2024,” read the notice.

Earlier this month, Salim was appointed HBL President and CEO after Muhammad Aurangzeb’s resignation.

On his appointment as President & CEO of HBL, Nassir Salim back then had said, “It is a privilege to lead an institution as esteemed as HBL. Looking ahead, I am fully committed to operationalizing HBL’s multi-year strategy. This rests on providing exceptional products and services to our extensive client base, both in Pakistan and our international markets. We will achieve this by leveraging cutting-edge technology and fostering a culture of innovation.”

As per information available on the CDC Pakistan website, Nassir has an overall 35 years of diversified experience in the banking industry both locally and internationally. He has been part of HBL since 2017 and was working as Head Branch Banking and Islamic Banking since 2021.

Previously, he was Head of Global Operations for 3 years. He is also Chairman of the Board for HBL Currency Exchange.

Before joining HBL, he worked in numerous financial institutions across the globe including as Head of Retail Operations for Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (UAE) and Site President & Director for Treasury and Trade solution for Citi Bank (USA). He was also Chairman of the Board for NIFT.

He holds an MBA in Finance from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) along with a fellowship of the Institute of Bankers Pakistan (FIBP).