Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan’s listed pharma sector sees earnings go down 42% YoY in 2023

  • Decline attributed to decrease in gross margin, higher finance cost, says brokerage house
BR Web Desk Published 29 Mar, 2024 11:48am

Earnings of Pakistan’s listed pharmaceutical sector were down 42% YoY to Rs7.9 billion in calendar year 2023, a report from brokerage house Topline Securities stated on Friday.

“This decline is primarily attributed to decrease in gross margins and increase in finance cost,” it added.

The report said that despite higher revenue (up 17%) that clocked in at Rs274.5 billion in 2023, mainly on account of increase in drug prices, companies were “unable to sustain gross margins”.

“To recall, in May-2023, the government allowed one-time dispensation, enabling pharmaceutical companies to increase their existing Maximum Retail Price (MRPs) of essential drugs equal to 70% increase in CPI (with a cap of 14%) and MRP of all other non essential up-to increase in CPI (with a cap of 20%) to mitigate the impact of rupee devaluation,” added Topline Securities.

Source: Topline Securities
Source: Topline Securities

Source: Topline Securities
Source: Topline Securities

Regulate quality of medicines, not prices, top Pharma Bureau official advises govt

“Despite the rise in prices, companies were unable to sustain gross margins, with the gross profit margin falling to 26% in 2023 from 30% in 2022.”

The report added that a 20% devaluation of the rupee against the US dollar, average inflation of 31%, and the significant increase in finance costs rising by 55% to Rs7.7 billion in 2023 took their toll on earnings.

“Selling and administrative expenses increased by 20% and 17%, respectively, in 2023, which is in line with inflation trend.”

Shortage continues unabated: Need for promoting local production of insulin stressed

The report added that recently in February 2024, the government has approved deregulation of non-essential drug prices which Topline believes will improve the margins of pharmaceutical companies, especially those with a higher mix of non-essential categories.

“They will be able to increase their prices in line with the increase in costs, rather than being subject to any cap on pricing.”

Also read:

DRAP pharmaceutical sector pharma industry Pharma companies drugs pricing drug prices smuggled drugs

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s listed pharma sector sees earnings go down 42% YoY in 2023

Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

PM reconstitutes CCI: Dar included, Aurangzeb excluded

IMF-WB meetings in April: Talks on privatisation likely

Export of flour made from imported wheat allowed

Bank Alfalah’s eyes majority stake in Samba Bank Limited

Fraud in group-financed projects: WB debars two consultancy firms, Pakistani national

New imported cars/vehicles: MoC takes step to help avert detention by Customs at ports

Proposal on Indo-Pak trade resumption under study: FO

Nepra advises govt to review power tariff structure

Read more stories