Spectrum of illegal activities: PM, COAS, CMs take stock of situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that illegal trade and smuggling have caused huge losses to the country.

He stated this while speaking at the meeting convened with regard to the prevention of smuggling on Friday. The premier said that he has been chairing meetings during the last 24 days on the economy and wanted to highlight a few things.

He said this is a fact the electricity theft is around Rs400-500 billion per annum.

Similarly, theft is also going on in the gas and petroleum sector. Additionally, he said that there are trillions of rupees’ leakages in revenue collection apart from Rs2.7 trillion pending in litigation.

He said these are the problems that the country is facing today and the only way to address them is that the federation, the provinces, the institutions, and the forces work in close coordination.

He said that a significant reduction in smuggling was witnessed because of the commitment demonstrated by the interim set-up.

He said that the personal commitment of the Chief of Army Staff contributed to the result for which he said he was thankful to him.

If in the last nine months, Rs58 billion was recovered on account of electricity theft, then why billions of rupee more cannot be recovered, he questioned.

The prime minister said that the government has devised a system for the digitisation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and consultants will be hired next month to start the process of digitisation.

He also mentioned a few days ago meeting on law and order situation and stated that an attempt was made to harm our future of the country through an attack on Bisham.

He said that this is the collective responsibility to thwart the enemy’s plans.

He said that he has asked the interior minister to hold meetings in the provinces to overcome these problems.

APP adds: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday chaired a meeting on measures against spectrum of illegal activities here.

Members of the Federal Cabinet, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), provincial chief ministers and high-level government officials were present in the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting was “Measures against Spectrum of illegal activities & Criminal Mafias”. The participants were briefed in detail on steps taken against the criminal mafias, smuggling, hoarding, money laundering, power theft and repatriation of illegal foreigners etc.

The participants acknowledged the importance of such actions and their positive impact on the economy and well being of the people of Pakistan.

The meeting showed firm resolve to take action against smugglers, hoarders and market manipulators, who have impacted the economic trajectory and to provide immediate relief to common citizens.

The meeting gave approval of agreements among federal and provincial governments on anti-power theft policy, restructuring of Power Distribution Companies on modern lines, installation of Smart meters for full eradication of Power Theft and ordered strict action against the corrupt officers.

Chief of the Army Staff assured unwavering resolve of Pakistan Army to support government’s initiatives aimed at economic recovery of the country.

At the end, the prime minister directed all the stakeholders to vigorously pursue various initiatives against spectrum of illegal activities & criminal mafias to ensure their accomplishment within stipulated timeframe.

