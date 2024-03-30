Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-30

Kitchen sponge maker Scrub Daddy explores sale

Reuters Published 30 Mar, 2024 05:27am

NEW YORK: Scrub Daddy, the kitchen sponge maker that gained popularity after securing an investment on US TV show “Shark Tank,” is exploring options that include a sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Scrub Daddy, which is backed by entrepreneur Lori Greiner, has hired JPMorgan Chase to advise on whether and how its investors, that include its founder and chief executive Aaron Krause, should cash out, the sources said.

The Pennsauken, New Jersey-based company generated more than $220 million of revenue last year, and could be worth several hundreds millions of dollars in a potential divestment of the entire company or stake sale, the sources said.

There is no certainty that Scrub Daddy will agree to any deal, the sources added, requesting anonymity to discuss confidential deliberations. Krause did not comment on the sale process when reached by email, while a JPMorgan spokeswoman declined to comment.

JPMorgan Chase Scrub Daddy Kitchen sponge maker Shark Tank

Comments

200 characters

Kitchen sponge maker Scrub Daddy explores sale

New IMF programme: Aurangzeb optimistic about prospects

Banks asked to ensure lending to priority sectors

KE suggests joint meeting to get its IGP included in IGCEP

Q2 GDP stands at 1pc despite improvement in agri sector

3 lots of Dasu project: EAD directs NTDC to complete construction by end-Dec 2025

Finalisation of APTTA likely in two months

Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR imposes certain conditions on new exporters

Up to Rs10/litre: Significant hike in petrol prices under consideration

Exchange companies: SBP extends cash USD import facility till June 30th

March collection target too missed by FBR

Read more stories