PM reconstitutes CCI: Dar included, Aurangzeb excluded

  • Prime minister constitutes eight Member Council of Common Interests
Mushtaq Ghumman Published March 29, 2024 Updated March 29, 2024 09:54am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has excluded Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue as a member of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) while including for the first time in the history of Council, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ishaq Dar in the composition of the reconstituted CCI, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Informed sources told this correspondent that while in the past finance minister was not always included in the CCI yet energy minister and planning minister were included because they deal with matters of concern with provinces.

According to the notification issued by the Secretariat of Council of Common Interests on March 25, 2024, in exercise of powers conferred under Article 153 of the Constitution of Pakistan, the president on the advice of prime minister, has constituted eight Member Council of Common Interests, with effect from March 21, 2024, as follows: (i) Prime Minister (Chairman);(ii) Chief Minister Balochistan (Member); (iii) Chief Minster, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Member);(iv) Chief Minister, Punjab (Member); (v) Chief Minister, Sindh (Member);(vi), Ishaq Dar, Minister for Foreign Affairs;(vii) Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Defence ; and (viii) Engr Amir Muqam, Minister for States& Frontier Region (SAFRAN).

The new notification supersedes Secretariat of CCI’s notification of January 9, 2024 issued during the term of caretaker government.

No CCoP meeting under Dar’s chairmanship held so far

Caretaker prime minister included the then Finance Minister, Dr Shamsha Akhtar, Minister for Privatisation, Fawad Hasan Fawad and Minister for Law and Justice, Ahmad Irfan Aslam as Members of the CCI.

Analysts argued that presence of finance minister and law minister in Council of Common Interests is critical as these two portfolios are required to respond to different queries raised by the provinces during the meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also conferred control of Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) to Ishaq Dar against past practice of giving it to the Finance Minister. The caretaker government of Anwaarul Haq Kakar gave the chairmanship of CCoP to Privatisation Minister Fawad Hasan Fawad aimed at expediting actions on decisions of PC Board.

Last week, Cabinet Division issued a notification of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif himself. However, after massive criticism from the media, the notification was withdrawn and a new one issued giving the chairmanship to the finance minister.

KhanRA Mar 29, 2024 06:08am
Dar, the absolute worst Finance Minister this country has ever seen, should never been allowed near the levers of power. Shame on Sharifs for this blatant nepotism!
Builder Mar 29, 2024 06:15am
He is from family!
Sunny Mar 29, 2024 06:55am
Present Government is not capable to resolve serious economic issues, Pakistan need a independent technocrats Government where all political parties including PTI must be on board
Realist Mar 29, 2024 07:25am
No surprises there. Small minds dont have it in them to kick-off their base prejudices, which include nepotism and aversion to merit
Dan Mar 29, 2024 08:47am
Old habits die hard, trying to wrest control on key future decisions that may hinder overall process.
Usman Mar 29, 2024 08:51am
These guys never learn. Simply get rid of him.
KU Mar 29, 2024 08:53am
The return of Dar Vader should not surprise anyone, they have their own money making agenda, the real worry is their plan to inflict pain to people and absolute destruction of Pakistan's economy.
