Nepra approves Rs85.275bn QTA for Q2FY24

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 29 Mar, 2024 04:45am

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved the quarterly tariff adjustment (QTA) of Rs85.275 billion for the 2nd quarter of FY 2023-24, having a uniform impact of Rs2.7492/kWh.

The amount of Rs85.2 billion has been determined on account of variation in capacity charges, variable O&M, additional recovery on incremental sales, use of system charges, market operator fee, and FCA impact on T&D losses for the 2nd quarter of FY 2023-24.

Currently applicable two quarterly adjustments of Rs4.43/kWh shall cease to exist from March 30, 2024.

Nepra too concerned about rising tariff?

Currently, two quarterly adjustments are being charged to the consumers in their monthly bills.

Quarterly adjustment for the 4th quarter of FY 2022-23, having a uniform applicable rate of Rs3.2814/kWh, will end in March 2024 and 1stquarterly adjustment for the FY 2023-24, having a uniform applicable rate of Rs1.1502/kWh, will also expire by end of March 2024.

Both of these applicable quarterly adjustments have a combined impact of Rs4.43/kWh and would end in March 2024.

Considering the interest of consumers, the authority has decided to apply the 2nd quarterly adjustment of FY 2023-24, from April 2024 onward i.e. after the expiry of the existing applicable quarterly adjustments.

The 2nd quarterly adjustment shall be recovered from all consumers of Discos and K-Electric except for lifeline consumers within three months from April to June 2024.

The consumers would get relief of Rs1.68/kWh in their monthly bills from April to June 2024. The decision of 2nd quarterly adjustment is intimated to the federal government prior to notification.

The authority in the determinations of CPPA-G market operation fee observed that the CPPA-G reflects the costs incurred on account of legal I litigation charges in the capacity costs billed to Discos.

The authority had directed the CPPA-G to include such costs in its market operation fees and get it approved by the authority.

The authority, in consistency with its earlier decision in the matter, has decided not to allow the amount of legal charges requested for the 2nd quarter amounting to Rs53.103 million and also not to allow the previously disallowed amounts of Rs870.8 million while working out the instant quarterly adjustment.

