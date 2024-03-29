Cabinet body on ECL reconstituted

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has reconstituted the Cabinet Committee on Exit Control List (ECL) with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

Well-placed sources said that to scrutinise ECL cases, the Cabinet Committee on ECL, under Rule 17(3) of the Rules of Business, 1973, was reconstituted by the federal cabinet on March 27, 2024.

The composition of the committee included (i) the prime minister will be the convener of the Committee; (ii) the Minister for Law and Justice; (iii) the Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and; (iv) the Minister for Industries and Production, members.

Sources added that a notification to this effect issued read that in case of the absence of the prime minister, the Minister for Law and Justice will chair the meeting of the Committee of the Cabinet on ECL.

The secretarial support will be provided to the committee by the Ministry of Interior.

Additionally, the Ministry of Interior will also comply with the proviso of Rule 17(3) of the Rules of Business, 1973.

