Media, film, and drama sectors: Tarar, UK HC discuss cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, on Thursday, emphasized the global challenge posed by fake news and stressed the necessity of a code of conduct to address the issue during a meeting with Zoe Ware, political counsellor of the British High Commission in Islamabad.

Tarar highlighted the imperative of a concerted effort to combat the proliferation of fake news, underscoring the importance of media integrity.

Discussions between Tarar and Ware encompassed various aspects of bilateral cooperation, spanning media, film, and drama sectors.

Emphasizing the crucial role of journalists, Tarar urged for stringent verification processes, particularly in the context of social media dissemination.

Ware commended Tarar on his recent appointment and pledged full support from the British High Commission to bolster Pak-UK ties across diverse domains.

The meeting underscores a mutual commitment between Pakistan and the UK to address the challenges posed by misinformation while fostering collaboration in media and cultural spheres.

