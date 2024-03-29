PTI-backed independent candidate approaches LHC

LAHORE: A PTI-backed independent candidate Zaheer Abbas Khokhar on Thursday approached the Lahore High Court against the victory of Federal Minister for Information Attaulah Tarar from NA-127.

Khokhar lost his election to Tarar with a margin of 15980 votes as the latter bagged 98210 votes against 82230 of the former.

Khokhar alleged that the federal minister rigged the election to secure victory.

He asked the tribunal to set aside the victory notification of the respondent and declare him returned candidate.

Similarly, independent candidate Zamirul Hassan Bhatti against the victory of Gulzar Ahmad of PML-N from PP-38, Hafizabad, Barjees Tahir of PML-N against Arshad Sahi from NA-111, Nankana Sahib, Ajmal Sabir Raja against Qamarul Islam Raja of PML-n from NA-53, Rawalpindi, Muhammad Khalid against Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh of PML-n from NA-94, Chiniot and independent candidate Yasir Gillani against Samiullah Khan of PML-n from PP-145, Lahore.

An election tribunal, comprising Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmed of the LHC will hear the petitions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024