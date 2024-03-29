Marriyum, Parvez discuss smog legislation plan

LAHROE: In order to improve air quality index and to handle environmental challenges, in the city, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb held a meeting with environmental expert and Climate Change Advocate Parvez Hassan.

Parvez Hassan presented important recommendations regarding smog control. Senior Minister Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb stated that, a smog legislation plan has been devised with all departments working together to address environmental issues.

Owing to the adverse effects of polythene bags on the environment, single-use plastic bags will be banned from June 6 under a phase wise plan. Initiatives to combat pre-smog and seasonal smog have already been initiated with predefined action plans. Efforts are under-way to improve legislation and laws related to environmental issues and smog control.

Senior Minister Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb apprised that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the largest campaign in the province's history titled "Plant for Pakistan" in collaboration with the private sectors to enhance environmental conditions adding that environmental improvement measures are being taken with the cooperation of private sectors. Subjects are being included in the educational curriculum for environmental improvement. Maryam Aurangzeb stated that Punjab is becoming Pakistan's first digital province and would provide more than 40 services at the doorstep.

