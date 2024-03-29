AIRLINK 62.48 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.39%)
Violence at FJC: Hearing of case against IK, Elahi adjourned till April 25

Recorder Report Published 29 Mar, 2024 04:45am

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Thursday, adjourned the hearing of a terrorism case registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and president Pervaiz Elahi and others concerning vandalism and violence at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) till April 25.

The ATC court adjourned the hearing of the case against Khan, Elahi, and others without proceedings due to the non-availability of the judge.

PTI lawyers Sardar Masroof, Attiqur Rehman, and others appeared before the court.

Adiala Jail authorities did not produce Elahi before the court as he was admitted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) because he is suffering from different diseases.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till April 25.

