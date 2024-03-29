ATC extends pre-arrest bail of IK in attack cases

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday extended the pre-arrest bail of PTI former Chairman Imran Khan in the Corps Commander House, Askari Tower and Shadman police station attack cases.

The court adjourned the proceedings without any progress due to unavailability of the petitioner’s lead counsel.

A lawyer told the court that the lead counsel of Khan was busy before the Islamabad High Court and asked the court to adjourn the proceedings.

The court allowed the request accordingly and adjourned the proceedings till April 4.

The court on March 1 had confirmed the pre-arrest bail of Imran Khan in four other cases including murder of Zille Shah, attack on police outside Zaman Park, and torching offices of PML-N in Model Town and a container at Kalma Chowk.

