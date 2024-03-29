Gold prices rise

KARACHI: The local gold market on Thursday saw a good impetus following a rise in the world bullion value, traders said.

The precious metal gained Rs1500 and Rs1285 to reach Rs231000 per tola and Rs198045 per 10 grams, respectively.

The global bullion value closed at $2214 per ounce up by $14 with an additional $20 premium by the local market for its deals.

Silver was available for the unchanged Rs2580 per tola and Rs2211.93 per 10 grams as its global value stood at $24.55 per ounce, traders said.

