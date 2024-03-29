With a spoonful of sugar, Pakistan’s Lals forays into Dubai

DUBAI: As Pakistani chocolate brand Lals forays into the UAE market, it has come full circle. Back in 2007 when the company launched its shop at Zamzama, Karachi, it used to source chocolate and fillings from the UAE which were then customised and packaged for local consumption under Lals name.

Today, as the brand, run by mother-daughter duo, Lal Majid and Madiha Sultan, makes its international outing to Dubai, UAE with the launch of their most popular products, the picture has turned 360 degrees. Since its inception, Lals chocolates has grown, locally manufacturing its own chocolate from cocoa, creating innovative flavours, and embedding a brand identity that has found recognition and acceptance across the UAE.

“When we first started, our chocolate was manufactured in the UAE using Belgian chocolate and brought to Pakistan,” explains Madiha Sultan, the CEO of Lals, “But when we learnt more about chocolate making, we realised that there is actually nothing Belgian about chocolate that makes it particularly good. Chocolate has to be fresh, handmade and produced in small batches and that makes it amazing. So gradually we started substituting and making it in Pakistan.”

As a result, by last year almost the entire chocolate range sold at Lals was being made from scratch in their factory in Pakistan using imported cocoa.

“And the more we upgraded our quality and the more we created everything from scratch, the better were the results. So, we started making our own fillings, caramels, fudge, and today, we make 99 percent of the products ourselves,” said Lal Majid, the founder of the chocolate brand.

Sitting in their apartment with a beautiful view of the majestic Atlantis and Dubai skyline, the mother and daughter spoke to Business Recorder about Lals’ entry into the UAE and how they plan to make the Pakistani brand a force to reckon with.

Introducing yet another chocolate brand in the UAE market, which is already inundated with world-class luxury chocolate brands such as Bateel, Godiva and Patchi, is quite an ambitious venture. On the other hand, the culture of gifting is also deeply-rooted, coupled with a diverse diaspora from across the world which is willing to experiment with new flavours. So what made Lals take the leap?

“Earlier, people used to ask me why we’re not venturing into Dubai, and at the time I thought it was impossible given that one of the world’s best brands are here. But in the last few years, I began to feel that our chocolate is as good as some of the best chocolate in the world. Plus, our packaging and aesthetics are also absolutely world class and can compete with some of the best brands in the UAE,” said Madiha.

A recent pop-up in Dubai exhibiting Lals’ selected products seems to have proven this claim, winning the brand confidence and public appreciation.

“It was beautiful to see people all over the world trying our chocolate, loving it and buying it. They loved our flavours and were very supportive,” said Lal Majid. Some of the more popular flavours included their unique Nankhatai and Ras Malai chocolates.

Speaking about the way forward in marketing their products, Madiha believe for now online presence and pop-ups is important.

With a thriving online retail scene and several delivery services in the UAE, consumers have found easy access to retail shopping, while providing businesses a convenient platform to promote their products. Coupled with customer service, an increasing number of UAE residents prefer to opt for online shopping.

“Online presence is incredibly important, especially in a place like the UAE, where I don’t even get my water in person. This is one of the reasons, among others, why we don’t plan to open a physical outlet as of now. I do believe pop ups are important to get people to discover the taste of our chocolate and then they can order it online. We are delivering orders every day and we hope to continue that and to grow that,” said Madiha.

Over the years, the Dubai has introduced several laws and regulations making it easy for businesses to plant their feet easily in a thriving market. From registering a company in just a matter of days to opening a bank account, the convenience of doing business has been a huge incentive for hundreds of foreign companies to test their luck in Dubai. Additionally, a conducive tourism industry has served as a catalyst.

“However, it’s not cheap and does cost a lot of money,” cautioned Madiha, “So you really have to be prepared for that. We earn in rupees and not in dirhams, so I’m really making a massive investment. But if you’ve got the money, then there’s definite ease of business here”.

For those aspiring to launch business in Dubai, Madiha advises that people do in-depth research and planning to understand the rules, regulations and the market of the relevant industry. Just as important is to keep a fair bit of cash flow and be ready to bear unforeseen additional expenses. A thorough understanding of regulatory approvals is also essential.

“When you’re in the food business or beauty or health, for example, you need a lot of regulatory approvals. You need to get Dubai municipality to approve your products, which could take some time. We also had to make sure that all our food products had Arabic labelling as well as nutritional labelling. There are definitely regulatory compliances, but you can use a consulting freelancer to help with that.”

Yet, Dubai is a good point to start an international outing. It is closer to home, making it more affordable to travel and even run the company remotely when possible.

“Dubai is lovely. What is there not to like about Dubai??” laughed Madiha. “Business-wise, there’s a lot of vibrancy here. And one thing I’m noticing is people are in diverse fields. I just assumed when I moved to Dubai that everybody would be in real estate selling property. But actually, that’s not the case. So yes, it’s really a great thriving economy”

