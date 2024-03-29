AIRLINK 62.48 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.39%)
WTO says Australian duties on Chinese steel products were flawed

Reuters Published 29 Mar, 2024 04:45am

BERLIN/SYDNEY: A World Trade Organization (WTO) panel has found that duties imposed by Australia in a steel products dispute with China were flawed - a ruling that Canberra said it accepted. China launched the complaint in June 2021 - during a period of intense bilateral political and trade tensions - over anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on railway wheels, wind towers and stainless steel sinks.

In all three categories, the WTO said Australia’s investigating authority, the Anti-Dumping Commission (ADC), had acted inconsistently with some articles of its rules.

Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell said in a statement that the panel had found some technical issues with how the duties were calculated. “Australia will engage with China and take steps to implement the panel’s findings,” Farrell said. “The report does not diminish the integrity of Australia’s trade remedies system.

Our system is evidence-based and non-discriminatory and will continue to respond effectively to unfair trade practices.”

