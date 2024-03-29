AIRLINK 62.48 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.39%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.45%)
DGKC 66.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.47%)
FCCL 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.33%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (11.92%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.32%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HBL 105.70 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.43%)
HUBC 122.30 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (4.07%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
KOSM 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.97%)
MLCF 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.23%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.43%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.97%)
PIAA 29.34 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.36%)
PPL 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
PTC 18.07 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (12.24%)
SEARL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.17%)
SNGP 63.21 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.28%)
SSGC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (8.36%)
TPLP 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (8.13%)
TRG 70.86 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.36%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,944 Increased By 65.8 (0.96%)
BR30 22,827 Increased By 258.6 (1.15%)
KSE100 67,142 Increased By 594.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 22,090 Increased By 175.1 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-29

Offering document: Employers, pension fund managers to disclose retirement age of employees

Sohail Sarfraz Published 29 Mar, 2024 04:45am

ISLAMABAD: The employers and pension fund managers would disclose retirement age of employees in the offering document under the employer pension fund schemes.

According to the amended Voluntary Pension System Rules, 2005 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in case of employer pension funds, the retirement age shall be as per the agreement between employer and pension fund manager and shall be disclosed in the offering document.

The individuals over the age of 18 years, who have a valid National Tax Number or a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) or National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) or Pakistan Origin Card (POC) shall be eligible to contribute to the pension funds.

The updated Voluntary Pension System Rules, 2005 further revealed that in case of employer pension funds, the employees of a particular employer shall be eligible to contribute to the respective employer pension fund during employment.

In case of employer pension funds, the maximum withdrawable amount may be specified as per the agreement between employer and pension fund manager and the same shall be disclosed in the offering document.

A participant at any time before retirement shall be entitled to redeem the total or part of the units of the sub-funds to his credit in the individual pension account subject to the conditions laid down in the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, from time to time.

In case of employer pension funds, subject to the conditions laid down in the offering document as per the agreement between employer and pension fund manager. The withdrawals may be through single or multiple payments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

pension funds pension

Comments

200 characters

Offering document: Employers, pension fund managers to disclose retirement age of employees

IMF-WB meetings in April: Talks on privatisation likely

Proposal on Indo-Pak trade resumption under study: FO

GDP posts 1pc growth in Q2FY24: NAC

PM forms CCoIGCT

Export of flour made from imported wheat allowed

Nepra advises govt to review power tariff structure

Nepra approves Rs85.275bn QTA for Q2FY24

Punjab PA passes Rs3.43bn interim budget amid uproar

Fraud in group-financed projects: WB debars two consultancy firms, Pakistani national

New imported cars/vehicles: MoC takes step to help avert detention by Customs at ports

Read more stories