Mar 29, 2024
Pakistan

PM appoints Mukhtar Ahmed, Rana Mashhood as coordinators

Zaheer Abbasi Published 29 Mar, 2024 04:45am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmed as his coordinator on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and Rana Mashhood on youth programme with immediate effect.

The Cabinet Division issued two separate circulars to this effect and stated that the prime minister has been pleased to appoint Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad, Member National Assembly (MNA) as his coordinator on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, with immediate effect.

The Cabinet Division further stated that the appointment of Dr Ahmad will be in honourary capacity and directed that all relevant stakeholders shall extend full cooperation to the coordinator in discharging the official business.

Another circular issued by the Cabinet Division said that the prime minister has been pleased to appoint Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, as Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, with immediate effect.

The appointment of Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan shall be in an honourary capacity.

The prime minister has also desired that all relevant stakeholders shall extend full cooperation to the Coordinator in discharging the official business.

