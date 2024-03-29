WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Mar 28, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 27-Mar-24 26-Mar-24 25-Mar-24 22-Mar-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104404 0.104394 0.104679 0.104507 Euro 0.816286 0.818077 0.817357 0.81742 Japanese yen 0.0049733 0.0049808 0.0049833 0.0049852 U.K. pound 0.951943 0.95362 0.953407 0.950346 U.S. dollar 0.754702 0.753641 0.754367 0.755262 Algerian dinar 0.0056066 0.0056026 0.0056029 0.0056115 Australian dollar 0.492745 0.492806 0.492451 0.492808 Botswana pula 0.0549423 0.0548651 0.0549179 0.0550586 Brazilian real 0.151395 0.151139 0.151288 0.151382 Brunei dollar 0.560076 0.560245 0.560035 0.560616 Canadian dollar 0.555459 0.555291 0.555376 Chilean peso 0.0007688 0.0007708 0.0007696 0.0007774 Czech koruna 0.0322412 0.0323757 0.0323554 0.0322197 Danish krone 0.109448 0.109676 0.109587 0.109601 Indian rupee 0.0090573 0.0090412 0.0090608 Israeli New Shekel 0.206203 0.205913 0.208521 Korean won 0.0005638 0.0005621 0.0005646 0.0005695 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45511 2.45246 2.45323 Malaysian ringgit 0.159573 0.159602 0.159536 0.159321 Mauritian rupee 0.0161962 0.016223 0.0162099 0.0162692 Mexican peso 0.0456502 0.0451877 0.045163 0.0451261 New Zealand dollar 0.452897 0.452674 0.452054 0.456896 Norwegian krone 0.0698727 0.070366 0.0704312 0.0703643 Omani rial 1.96281 1.96194 Peruvian sol 0.202537 0.203993 Philippine peso 0.0134095 0.0133795 0.0134241 0.0134972 Polish zloty 0.189352 0.189815 0.189382 0.189156 Qatari riyal 0.207336 0.207044 Russian ruble 0.0081508 0.0081409 0.0081311 0.0081551 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201254 0.200971 0.201165 Singapore dollar 0.560076 0.560245 0.560035 0.560616 South African rand 0.0398354 0.0398665 0.0397033 0.0397701 Swedish krona 0.0709444 0.0714291 0.0713412 0.0716878 Swiss franc 0.832361 0.83543 0.840099 0.838481 Thai baht 0.0207165 0.0207187 0.0207563 0.0207364 Trinidadian dollar 0.111641 0.111234 0.111341 U.A.E. dirham 0.205501 0.205212 0.20541 Uruguayan peso 0.0200975 0.0200933 0.0199557 0.019933 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024