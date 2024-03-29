WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Mar 28, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 27-Mar-24 26-Mar-24 25-Mar-24 22-Mar-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104404 0.104394 0.104679 0.104507
Euro 0.816286 0.818077 0.817357 0.81742
Japanese yen 0.0049733 0.0049808 0.0049833 0.0049852
U.K. pound 0.951943 0.95362 0.953407 0.950346
U.S. dollar 0.754702 0.753641 0.754367 0.755262
Algerian dinar 0.0056066 0.0056026 0.0056029 0.0056115
Australian dollar 0.492745 0.492806 0.492451 0.492808
Botswana pula 0.0549423 0.0548651 0.0549179 0.0550586
Brazilian real 0.151395 0.151139 0.151288 0.151382
Brunei dollar 0.560076 0.560245 0.560035 0.560616
Canadian dollar 0.555459 0.555291 0.555376
Chilean peso 0.0007688 0.0007708 0.0007696 0.0007774
Czech koruna 0.0322412 0.0323757 0.0323554 0.0322197
Danish krone 0.109448 0.109676 0.109587 0.109601
Indian rupee 0.0090573 0.0090412 0.0090608
Israeli New Shekel 0.206203 0.205913 0.208521
Korean won 0.0005638 0.0005621 0.0005646 0.0005695
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45511 2.45246 2.45323
Malaysian ringgit 0.159573 0.159602 0.159536 0.159321
Mauritian rupee 0.0161962 0.016223 0.0162099 0.0162692
Mexican peso 0.0456502 0.0451877 0.045163 0.0451261
New Zealand dollar 0.452897 0.452674 0.452054 0.456896
Norwegian krone 0.0698727 0.070366 0.0704312 0.0703643
Omani rial 1.96281 1.96194
Peruvian sol 0.202537 0.203993
Philippine peso 0.0134095 0.0133795 0.0134241 0.0134972
Polish zloty 0.189352 0.189815 0.189382 0.189156
Qatari riyal 0.207336 0.207044
Russian ruble 0.0081508 0.0081409 0.0081311 0.0081551
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201254 0.200971 0.201165
Singapore dollar 0.560076 0.560245 0.560035 0.560616
South African rand 0.0398354 0.0398665 0.0397033 0.0397701
Swedish krona 0.0709444 0.0714291 0.0713412 0.0716878
Swiss franc 0.832361 0.83543 0.840099 0.838481
Thai baht 0.0207165 0.0207187 0.0207563 0.0207364
Trinidadian dollar 0.111641 0.111234 0.111341
U.A.E. dirham 0.205501 0.205212 0.20541
Uruguayan peso 0.0200975 0.0200933 0.0199557 0.019933
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
