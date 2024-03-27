AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 27.29 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (7.48%)
PIBTL 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,878 Increased By 74.1 (1.09%)
BR30 22,569 Increased By 261.4 (1.17%)
KSE100 66,548 Increased By 641.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 21,915 Increased By 207 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Alleged interference by spy agencies: petition filed to probe IHC judges’ letter

  • Petitioner Mian Dawood Advocate requests SC to form commission and conduct a probe
BR Web Desk Published 27 Mar, 2024 01:53pm

A petition was filed on Wednesday in the Supreme Court (SC) seeking an open court investigation of a letter written by six Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) regarding alleged interference by spy agencies in the judiciary, Aaj News reported.

Petitioner Mian Dawood Advocate requested the SC to form a commission and conduct a probe, and urged it to convene a judicial convention over the alleged interference of members of the executive, including operatives of intelligence agencies, in judicial affairs.

On Tuesday, the six judges had written a letter against the alleged “interference” and “intimidation” by “operatives of intelligence agencies.”

They said they were seeking guidance from the SJC with regard to the duty of a judge to report and respond to actions on part of “members of the executive, including operatives of intelligence agencies, that seek to interfere with discharge of his/her official functions and qualify as intimidation, as well as the duty to report any such actions that come to his/her attention in relation to colleagues and/or members of the courts that the High Court supervises.”

The judges including Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz wrote the letter seeking guidance on the interference of agencies in judicial functions.

IHC IHC judges

Comments

200 characters

Alleged interference by spy agencies: petition filed to probe IHC judges’ letter

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Intense Israeli bombardment hits southern Gaza, calls for more aid grow

US says it doesn’t support Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project going forward

MCB Bank gets SBP’s green signal to commence Exchange Company operations

Engro Fertilizers to extend Rs5bn intercompany loan to EPCL

Oil falls 1% as US crude inventories surge

Co’s interest in RE projects: SIFC expresses reservations on UAE focal persons’ attitude

Early completion of Gwadar Power Plant ordered

PIA sell-off now in sight as BoD takes major step

Read more stories