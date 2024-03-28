AIRLINK 62.48 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.39%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.45%)
DGKC 66.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.47%)
FCCL 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.33%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (11.92%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.32%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HBL 105.70 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.43%)
HUBC 122.30 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (4.07%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
KOSM 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.97%)
MLCF 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.23%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.43%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.97%)
PIAA 29.34 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.36%)
PPL 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
PTC 18.07 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (12.24%)
SEARL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.17%)
SNGP 63.21 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.28%)
SSGC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (8.36%)
TPLP 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (8.13%)
TRG 70.86 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.36%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,944 Increased By 65.8 (0.96%)
BR30 22,827 Increased By 258.6 (1.15%)
KSE100 67,142 Increased By 594.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 22,090 Increased By 175.1 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM lauds services of Pakistan Navy to safeguard maritime interest of country

  • Premier appreciates the professional response of the Pakistan Navy to foil the recent terrorist attack on the Naval Airbase Turbat
BR Web Desk Published 28 Mar, 2024 04:36pm

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appreciated the services of the Pakistan Navy to safeguard the maritime interest of the country despite limited resources, Radio Pakistan reported.

He expressed these views during his visit to Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

At his arrival, the Prime Minister was welcomed by Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and was presented with a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out naval contingent.

The Prime Minister laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada monument and was later introduced to the Principal Staff Officers of Naval Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters about Regional Maritime Security and the operational readiness of the Pakistan Navy were discussed.

The Prime Minister especially appreciated the professional response of the Pakistan Navy to foil the recent terrorist attack on the Naval Airbase Turbat.

The Prime Minister stressed that a strong economy holds the key to meet all the challenges faced by the country.

The Naval Chief thanked the Prime Minister for his visit and reposing his confidence in the Navy.

He also assured that the Pakistan Navy will continue to defend the country's sea frontiers and maritime interests and will fulfill its duties with honour both during peace and war.

The Naval Chief apprised the Prime Minister of the role, capabilities, and future modernisation plans of the Pakistan Navy.

A detailed briefing was also given on the prevailing maritime environment, challenges being faced by the Pakistan Navy and its response to meet the challenges.

The Prime Minister was especially apprised of the capability requirements of the Pakistan Navy to meet the current and future challenges being faced by the country in the maritime domain.

He was briefed about measures to benefit from the economic prospects of the maritime sector.

Comments

200 characters

PM lauds services of Pakistan Navy to safeguard maritime interest of country

Headline inflation projected to stand at around 20% in March

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

KSE-100 settles at 67,142, highest closing in history

After advising against Iran pipeline, State Dept says Pakistan’s energy crisis priority for US

Military trials of civilians: SC conditionally allows reserved verdicts

US-Israel rift heads for moment of truth over devastated Rafah

Oil prices advance as investors reassess US inventories data

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

‘The Federation, in light of Entry 50, cannot tax the capital value of immovable property at all’

CEOs of Discos ordered to stop electricity theft

Read more stories