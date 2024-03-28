PM lauds services of Pakistan Navy to safeguard maritime interest of country

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appreciated the services of the Pakistan Navy to safeguard the maritime interest of the country despite limited resources, Radio Pakistan reported.

He expressed these views during his visit to Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

At his arrival, the Prime Minister was welcomed by Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and was presented with a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out naval contingent.

The Prime Minister laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada monument and was later introduced to the Principal Staff Officers of Naval Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters about Regional Maritime Security and the operational readiness of the Pakistan Navy were discussed.

The Prime Minister especially appreciated the professional response of the Pakistan Navy to foil the recent terrorist attack on the Naval Airbase Turbat.

The Prime Minister stressed that a strong economy holds the key to meet all the challenges faced by the country.

The Naval Chief thanked the Prime Minister for his visit and reposing his confidence in the Navy.

He also assured that the Pakistan Navy will continue to defend the country's sea frontiers and maritime interests and will fulfill its duties with honour both during peace and war.

The Naval Chief apprised the Prime Minister of the role, capabilities, and future modernisation plans of the Pakistan Navy.

A detailed briefing was also given on the prevailing maritime environment, challenges being faced by the Pakistan Navy and its response to meet the challenges.

The Prime Minister was especially apprised of the capability requirements of the Pakistan Navy to meet the current and future challenges being faced by the country in the maritime domain.

He was briefed about measures to benefit from the economic prospects of the maritime sector.