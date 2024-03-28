AIRLINK 62.48 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.39%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.45%)
DGKC 66.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.47%)
FCCL 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.33%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (11.92%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.32%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HBL 105.70 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.43%)
HUBC 122.30 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (4.07%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
KOSM 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.97%)
MLCF 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.23%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.43%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.97%)
PIAA 29.34 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.36%)
PPL 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
PTC 18.07 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (12.24%)
SEARL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.17%)
SNGP 63.21 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.28%)
SSGC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (8.36%)
TPLP 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (8.13%)
TRG 70.86 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.36%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,944 Increased By 65.8 (0.96%)
BR30 22,827 Increased By 258.6 (1.15%)
KSE100 67,142 Increased By 594.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 22,090 Increased By 175.1 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling bows to dollar strength after UK GDP data

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2024 03:04pm

LONDON: The pound eased on Thursday after data confirmed the UK economy entered recession in the second half of last year and as the dollar put on a display of broad-based strength as the month and the quarter end.

Action in the currency market has been dominated this week by the prospect of the Bank of Japan intervening to buy the yen, which has hit its weakest since 1990 against the dollar.

Sterling was last down 0.2%, but was still on course for a 0.2% gain this week against the dollar, ahead of key US inflation data on Friday.

The pound held steady against the euro, which traded at 85.63 pence.

The pound also fell against the yen, dropping 0.24% to 190.79 yen, having hit its highest against the Japanese currency since August 2015 this week.

On the corporate front, Thames Water, Britain’s largest utility, faced a new crisis after shareholders said they would not offer further funding.

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the government would continue to monitor Thames Water “very carefully” and that it was still solvent.

The government said last year it was ready for any outcome, including temporary state ownership, if needed, although Thursday’s development had no direct impact on sterling.

Sterling hovers near one-month low on rate cut bets

“I don’t think it’s a huge story. The move we’re seeing across the board is pretty broad-based dollar strength and cable is bearing the brunt of that,” Pepperstone strategist Michael Brown said. “It’s pretty much in line with the others so I wouldn’t be too concerned about that.”

On the macro front, UK gross domestic product shrank by 0.1% in the third quarter and by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, unchanged from preliminary estimates, the Office for National Statistics said.

Markets had already factored in a mild recession late last year and the numbers did not trigger an outsized reaction in the pound, or have any impact on expectations for monetary policy.

Last week, the Bank of England opened the door to the prospect of a cut in interest rates, which has prompted a rally in UK government bonds, but undermined sterling.

Two-year gilts, the most sensitive to changes in rate expectations, have fallen 25 basis points in March, heading for their first monthly drop since November.

Futures markets show traders see a roughly 20% chance of the BoE cutting rates at its next meeting in May, although June’s meeting is still the most likely point, with a 55% chance.

Sterling

Comments

200 characters

Sterling bows to dollar strength after UK GDP data

Headline inflation projected to stand at around 20% in March

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

KSE-100 settles at 67,142, highest closing in history

After advising against Iran pipeline, State Dept says Pakistan’s energy crisis priority for US

Military trials of civilians: SC conditionally allows reserved verdicts

US-Israel rift heads for moment of truth over devastated Rafah

Oil prices advance as investors reassess US inventories data

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

‘The Federation, in light of Entry 50, cannot tax the capital value of immovable property at all’

CEOs of Discos ordered to stop electricity theft

Read more stories