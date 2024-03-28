AIRLINK 62.48 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.39%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.45%)
DGKC 66.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.47%)
FCCL 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.33%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (11.92%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.32%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HBL 105.70 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.43%)
HUBC 122.30 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (4.07%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
KOSM 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.97%)
MLCF 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.23%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.43%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.97%)
PIAA 29.34 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.36%)
PPL 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
PTC 18.07 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (12.24%)
SEARL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.17%)
SNGP 63.21 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.28%)
SSGC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (8.36%)
TPLP 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (8.13%)
TRG 70.86 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.36%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,941 Increased By 63.6 (0.92%)
BR30 22,802 Increased By 233 (1.03%)
KSE100 67,142 Increased By 594.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 22,090 Increased By 175.1 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine destroys 26 Russian drones in latest overnight strike

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2024 01:05pm

KYIV: Ukrainian forces shot down 26 out of 28 attack drones launched overnight by Russia, Kyiv’s military said on Thursday.

The Iranian-made drones were destroyed over parts of eastern, southern and southeastern Ukraine, the air force added.

The Zaporizhzhia region’s governor said on Telegram that two women had been wounded when debris struck a residential neighbourhood in the regional capital. Prosecutors in the eastern Kharkiv region said a restaurant, a store and offices were damaged by debris from three drones.

The air force added that Russia’s overnight attack included several types of missiles.

Woman dies in Ukraine’s shelling of Russia’s Kursk, governor says

The military’s southern command reported on Telegram that those launched from planes over the Black Sea had “lost their combat capability”.

desa region governor Oleh Kiper said Russia carried out a separate missile strike later in the morning but that no injuries had been reported.

He did not specify the target.

Russia has launched regular air strikes on population centres far behind the lines of its two-year-old full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russian rouble Ukrainian forces Russia's invasion of Ukraine Russian drones

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine destroys 26 Russian drones in latest overnight strike

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains nearly 1%, crosses 67,000

After advising against Iran pipeline, State Dept says Pakistan’s energy crisis priority for US

US-Israel rift heads for moment of truth over devastated Rafah

Oil prices advance as investors reassess US inventories data

‘The Federation, in light of Entry 50, cannot tax the capital value of immovable property at all’

CEOs of Discos ordered to stop electricity theft

SIFC set to brief ‘new guard’ on previous decisions

Thatta Cat-III wind projects: PPIB develops ‘new arrangements’

Outstanding dues: Iranian firm Sunir seeks PM’s help

Read more stories