AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 27.29 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (7.48%)
PIBTL 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,878 Increased By 74.1 (1.09%)
BR30 22,569 Increased By 261.4 (1.17%)
KSE100 66,548 Increased By 641.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 21,915 Increased By 207 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-28

PINS, University of Missouri USA sign MoU

Recorder Report Published 28 Mar, 2024 05:47am

LAHORE: University of Missouri USA and Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) will cooperate in education and research and the agreement has been signed in this regard on which a grand ceremony was held in the PINS auditorium.

University of Missouri USA delegate Prof Michael, Programme Director Prof Farhan and Executive Director PINS Prof Asif Bashir signed a MoU for training opportunities for young neurosurgeons of Pakistan in the US.

On this occasion, Professor Michael said that the neurosurgeons of Pakistan are capable and they are appointed in good positions in America.

He said that we welcome all Pakistani neurosurgeons to get training from America and then come back to serve their country. Programme Director Prof Farhan gave a detailed discussion to the audience on availing training and research opportunities in America. Foreign doctors made a detailed visit to various fields of PINS.

He also appreciated Prof Asif Bashir’s professionalism and management skills for world-class operation theatres, installation of modern medical equipment, excellent patient care and discipline in Institute.

Professor Asif Bashir said that he always encourages his youth to come forward and serve his nation by getting good training from the best training centres in the world. He said that our aim is to provide the best care to our patients. In this regard, all efforts will be made to adapt the young doctors to the modern requirements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

sign MoU PINS University of Missouri USA

Comments

200 characters

PINS, University of Missouri USA sign MoU

Thatta Cat-III wind projects: PPIB develops ‘new arrangements’

Outstanding dues: Iranian firm Sunir seeks PM’s help

NAC to approve Q2 GDP estimates today

SIFC set to brief ‘new guard’ on previous decisions

Full court discusses judges’ letter to SJC

‘The Federation, in light of Entry 50, cannot tax the capital value of immovable property at all’

No CCoP meeting under Dar’s chairmanship held so far

PIA privatisation: ‘scheme of arrangement’ endorsed

Chinese investment: CCP to ink MoU with SAMR

Multivitamins, natural health products: FBR imposes 20pc duty on import

Read more stories