PINS, University of Missouri USA sign MoU

LAHORE: University of Missouri USA and Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) will cooperate in education and research and the agreement has been signed in this regard on which a grand ceremony was held in the PINS auditorium.

University of Missouri USA delegate Prof Michael, Programme Director Prof Farhan and Executive Director PINS Prof Asif Bashir signed a MoU for training opportunities for young neurosurgeons of Pakistan in the US.

On this occasion, Professor Michael said that the neurosurgeons of Pakistan are capable and they are appointed in good positions in America.

He said that we welcome all Pakistani neurosurgeons to get training from America and then come back to serve their country. Programme Director Prof Farhan gave a detailed discussion to the audience on availing training and research opportunities in America. Foreign doctors made a detailed visit to various fields of PINS.

He also appreciated Prof Asif Bashir’s professionalism and management skills for world-class operation theatres, installation of modern medical equipment, excellent patient care and discipline in Institute.

Professor Asif Bashir said that he always encourages his youth to come forward and serve his nation by getting good training from the best training centres in the world. He said that our aim is to provide the best care to our patients. In this regard, all efforts will be made to adapt the young doctors to the modern requirements.

