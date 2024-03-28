LHC declares Faisalabad Master Plan illegal

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday declared the Faisalabad Master Plan as illegal and remarked that the plan could not be made without obtaining a Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the environment department.

The court observed that the Faisalabad Master plan was made first and the regulations made later, which is illegal.

The court also ordered to appoint a consultant to monitor the Master Plan effects on the environment.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had unearthed massive corruption in the Faisalabad Master Plan.

As per details, former chairman of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Mian Waris Aziz and former DG MDA Zahid Ikram caused damage worth millions to the national treasure.

The accused had allegedly received millions of rupee to convert the agricultural land into commercial land.

The cases were registered against Waris Aziz and Zahid Ikram.

Zhid Ikram who was later appointed Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) had changed the master plan.

The anti-corruption Faisalabad conducted a raid at the MDA office for the arrest of Zahid Ikram but he fled his office.

