Hearing against verdict of ‘Iddat case’ adjourned till April 6

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Wednesday, adjourned the hearing of appeals filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against the verdict in the “Iddat” case against them without proceedings till April 6.

The court adjourned the hearing of the appeal of Khan and his wife without proceedings due to the non-availability of district and sessions judge Sharukh Arjumand till April 6.

The previous hearing of the same case was adjourned due to the non-availability of complainant Khawar Maneka, former husband of Bushra Bibi’s Counsel Rizwan Abbasi.

The court, on February 3, awarded Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi seven years’ imprisonment each for allegedly solemnizing nikkah during Bushra Bibi’s Iddat period.

According to the court’s verdict the complainant (Khawar Maneka) has been able to prove that the respondents (Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi) went through an unlawful marriage ceremony on January 1, 2018, with dishonest and fraudulent intention and as such has established the charge against the respondents for an offence within the meaning 496 PPC; therefore, both the respondents, i.e., Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi and Bushra Khan, wife of Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, residents of Bani Gala, Islamabad are convicted for charges under the above-preferred section of the law and as a consequence sentenced to seven years simple imprisonment each.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024