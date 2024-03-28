Dar receives congratulatory call from Jordanian Deputy PM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar received a congratulatory telephone call from Jordanian deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Wednesday.

During his conversation, Foreign Office said that Foreign Minister Dar underlined the high esteem, the people of Pakistan have for the Royal Family and for the people of Jordan.

The two foreign ministers agreed to further advance the momentum of multi-tiered cooperation between Pakistan and Jordan.

Discussing the situation in Gaza, the ministers strongly condemned the inhumane and barbaric acts of Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people, said the statement of the Foreign Office.

It added that the duo stressed the need for an urgent ceasefire and for increased and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza.

