AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 27.29 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (7.48%)
PIBTL 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,878 Increased By 74.1 (1.09%)
BR30 22,569 Increased By 261.4 (1.17%)
KSE100 66,548 Increased By 641.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 21,915 Increased By 207 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-28

Dar receives congratulatory call from Jordanian Deputy PM

Recorder Report Published 28 Mar, 2024 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar received a congratulatory telephone call from Jordanian deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Wednesday.

During his conversation, Foreign Office said that Foreign Minister Dar underlined the high esteem, the people of Pakistan have for the Royal Family and for the people of Jordan.

The two foreign ministers agreed to further advance the momentum of multi-tiered cooperation between Pakistan and Jordan.

Discussing the situation in Gaza, the ministers strongly condemned the inhumane and barbaric acts of Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people, said the statement of the Foreign Office.

It added that the duo stressed the need for an urgent ceasefire and for increased and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Foreign Office Ishaq Dar foreign minister Gaza Palestinians Gaza ceasefire Ayman Safadi Jordanian Deputy PM

Comments

200 characters

Dar receives congratulatory call from Jordanian Deputy PM

Thatta Cat-III wind projects: PPIB develops ‘new arrangements’

Outstanding dues: Iranian firm Sunir seeks PM’s help

NAC to approve Q2 GDP estimates today

SIFC set to brief ‘new guard’ on previous decisions

Full court discusses judges’ letter to SJC

‘The Federation, in light of Entry 50, cannot tax the capital value of immovable property at all’

No CCoP meeting under Dar’s chairmanship held so far

PIA privatisation: ‘scheme of arrangement’ endorsed

Chinese investment: CCP to ink MoU with SAMR

Multivitamins, natural health products: FBR imposes 20pc duty on import

Read more stories