KARACHI: The local gold market on Wednesday remained stable despite the global bullion slight momentum, traders said. The precious metal was traded for Rs229500 per tola, up by Rs100 and Rs196760 per 10 grams with Rs86 rise.

Silver was available for the unchanged Rs2580 per tola and Rs2211.93 per 10 grams with the global price of $24.50 per ounce, traders said.

