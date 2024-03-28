AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Illegal constructions: LDA seals, demolishes several properties

Recorder Report Published 28 Mar, 2024 06:22am

LAHORE: In an operation against illegal constructions, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed and demolished several properties on Wednesday.

As per the details shared by the LDA, the LDA teams operated in Johar Town, Audit and Accounts, Raiwind Road, Nespak Society and adjoining schemes. The operation was conducted by the Director of Town Planning Zone IV under the supervision of Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali. Several notices were issued to the properties before sealing and demolishing them.

Commenting on the operation, LDA Director General Tahir Farooq said that indiscriminate operations were being conducted against illegal constructions/commercial buildings across the city and it will continue.

Meanwhile, he chaired a meeting to review the performance of various departments, including Town Planning and Housing Wing and One Window Cell. The meeting was attended by the LDA Additional DGs, the Chief Town Planners, the Chief Metropolitan Planning and directors of all departments.

On this occasion, the Town Planning and Housing Wing presented their performance reports. The meeting also reviewed the performance of One Window Cell, particularly pending applications. The details of action taken against illegal housing schemes were also reviewed while the Chief Metropolitan Planning presented a report regarding action against illegal schemes and land subdivisions.

