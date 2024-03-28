AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Wapda chief visits Dasu project to express solidarity with the Chinese firm

Recorder Report Published 28 Mar, 2024 06:23am

LAHROE: Chairman Wapda Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) visited Dasu Hydropower Project today to express solidarity with the Chinese engineers and the workers, who are serving at the Project.

He reached there in the wake of a terrorist attack near Besham in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing five Chinese and a local on their way to Dasu Hydropower Project site from Islamabad the other day.

China’s Ambassador to Pakistan, HE Jiang Zaidong together with Chairman Ghani spent time with Chinese workforce at the project site.

At the Construction Camp of China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) - Contractor of Dasu Hydropower Project - the Chairman condemning the tragic incident, offered condolence on behalf of Wapda over the loss of lives. “Our sympathies are with the bereaved families in this time of trial.

The law enforcement agencies are vehemently investigating the terrorist incident, and we hope the culprits found involved in it, will soon be brought to justice. Wapda is in close coordination with the quarters concerned to further beef up the security arrangements in order to avoid such untoward incident in future” he said.

Chairman Wapda lauded the Chinese firms for their contribution in implementing the projects - that of water and hydropower in particular - crucial for development of Pakistan.

The leading Chinese firms are engaged in constructing a number of Wapda projects including Dasu, destined to provide much needed water and low cost energy for economic stability and social uplift in the country.

“We are confident that such cowardly attacks by the enemies of Pak-China friendship are undoubtedly bound to fail in derailing the mutual cooperation meant for stability and progress of Pakistan” the Chairman further said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

