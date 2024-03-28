AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 27.29 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (7.48%)
PIBTL 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,878 Increased By 74.1 (1.09%)
BR30 22,569 Increased By 261.4 (1.17%)
KSE100 66,548 Increased By 641.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 21,915 Increased By 207 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-28

Punjab PA: discussions on budget conclude

Recorder Report Published 28 Mar, 2024 06:29am

LAHORE: Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman stated on Wednesday that the era of past corruption has concluded, and now, under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz, there will be development and progress.

Concluding the budget discussion in the Punjab Assembly, Mujtaba Shuja mentioned that the opposition once again critiqued the budget. The opposition demanded the safe return of Mian Aslam Iqbal to the assembly and the issuance of a production order for Ahmar Rashid Bhatti. Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Zaheer Iqbal Channar, chaired the session.

The budget debate, spanning five days, saw participation from all 160 members. Summing up the budget debate, the Finance Minister stated that the PTI government came into power in 2018 after allegedly usurping the people’s mandate. He also noted Pakistan’s ranking of 142 in corruption worldwide, adding PML-N allocated Rs 635 billion for the development sector in their last budget.

The Finance Minister accused former Chief Minister Punjab, Pervez Elahi, and former Punjab Assembly Secretary, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, of granting charters to universities in exchange for bribes. “However, under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz, Punjab is expected to progress. Education and health in southern Punjab is our priority,” he added.

Opposition member Rana Aftab stated that leaders should be informed about case details, and they are ready to provide guarantees. Government and opposition members in the assembly expressed their views on various budget aspects and provided recommendations. The session adjourned until Thursday morning at 10 o’clock after completing the agenda.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz budget Punjab PA Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman

Comments

200 characters

Punjab PA: discussions on budget conclude

Thatta Cat-III wind projects: PPIB develops ‘new arrangements’

Outstanding dues: Iranian firm Sunir seeks PM’s help

NAC to approve Q2 GDP estimates today

SIFC set to brief ‘new guard’ on previous decisions

Full court discusses judges’ letter to SJC

‘The Federation, in light of Entry 50, cannot tax the capital value of immovable property at all’

No CCoP meeting under Dar’s chairmanship held so far

PIA privatisation: ‘scheme of arrangement’ endorsed

Chinese investment: CCP to ink MoU with SAMR

Multivitamins, natural health products: FBR imposes 20pc duty on import

Read more stories