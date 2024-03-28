Maryam wants new mechanism for boosting dairy exports

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has asked the authorities concerned to put in place a new mechanism to increase the export of dairy products.

“Only vaccinated and tagged cattle will be brought to Cattle Markets and Slaughterhouses,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while chairing a review meeting of the Livestock Department to have a briefing on the export potential of livestock sector.

Chief Minister said, ”Authentic data of cattle should be prepared and regularly updated.” She directed the authorities concerned to pay special attention to research and development. She said that more work is needed for disease control and breed improvement. She directed to create Disease Control Compartment in Punjab. She said that FMD control program should be made more effective. FMD vaccination should be produced locally in large quantities.

The authorities concerned apprised CM that the upgradation of vaccine production labs would cost Rs 360 million, and the upgradation of zoonisis center will cost Rs 299 million. It was also briefed that the bread improvement can increase yield by up to 15-25%.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was apprised that livestock accounts for 14.36% of country’s GDP. Punjab produces country’s 62% milk, 43% meat, 33% mutton, and 65% poultry meat. Chief Minister was also briefed that China imports $17 billion worth of meat and $2 billion worth of milk. Chief Minister directed to present a report on volume of poultry trade with Gulf countries and China. She directed to increase the export of buffalo meat and milk to China. She agreed to the proposal to provide motorbikes for veterinary doctors, and vans for mobile dispensaries.

Provincial Information Minister Azma Bukhari, Provincial Agriculture Minister Muhammad Ashiq Hussain, Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretaries Finance, Livestock & Dairy Development and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

