Business & Finance Print 2024-03-28

Field formations to remain open on 30th & 31st

Recorder Report Published 28 Mar, 2024 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed field formations to remain open on Saturday (March 30) and Sunday (March 31) for collection of duty & taxes.

According to the FBR’s instructions to the field formations of customs and Inland Revenue on Wednesday, all field formations will remain open on Saturday & Sunday i.e., 30th and 31st March 2024 for collection of duty & taxes. The field formation shall also observe extended working hours till midnight 12:00pm on March 31, 2024.

In order to ensure same-day transfer of the collected duties/taxes to the respective branches of the State Bank of Pakistan, the Chief Collectors/Chief Commissioners are requested to kindly establish liaison with the State Bank of Pakistan and authorized branches of the National Bank of Pakistan accordingly, FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Taxes customs SBP FBR Inland Revenue duty and taxes

