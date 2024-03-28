Field formations to remain open on 30th & 31st

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed field formations to remain open on Saturday (March 30) and Sunday (March 31) for collection of duty & taxes.
According to the FBR’s instructions to the field formations of customs and Inland Revenue on Wednesday, all field formations will remain open on Saturday & Sunday i.e., 30th and 31st March 2024 for collection of duty & taxes. The field formation shall also observe extended working hours till midnight 12:00pm on March 31, 2024.
In order to ensure same-day transfer of the collected duties/taxes to the respective branches of the State Bank of Pakistan, the Chief Collectors/Chief Commissioners are requested to kindly establish liaison with the State Bank of Pakistan and authorized branches of the National Bank of Pakistan accordingly, FBR added.
