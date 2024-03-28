AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 27.29 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (7.48%)
PIBTL 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,878 Increased By 74.1 (1.09%)
BR30 22,569 Increased By 261.4 (1.17%)
KSE100 66,548 Increased By 641.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 21,915 Increased By 207 (0.95%)
Iron ore futures extend losses

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2024 06:30am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures prices extended losses on Wednesday to their lowest levels in more than one week, pressured by persistent concerns about demand in top consumer China amid a lack of significant policy measures to boost steel uptake.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trade 3.53% lower at 805.5 yuan ($111.43) a metric ton, the lowest since Mar. 19.

The benchmark April iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 2.1% lower at $101.95 a ton, as of 0754 GMT, the lowest since Mar. 18. “A weak steel price and thin steel margins, coupled with high ore shipments, have suppressed ore demand and prices,” Cheng Peng, a Beijing-based analyst at Sinosteel Futures, said.

Average daily hot metal output in April is expected at between 2.25 million and 2.26 million tons, much lower than the 2.45 million tons in the same period a year before, analysts at consultancy Mysteel said in a research note on Tuesday.

Pressure on ore prices from the supply side persisted in the short term as both overseas ore shipments and domestic ore arrivals rebounded this week, analysts at Huatai Futures said in a note. “Also, there is an expectation of more shipments from Australia and Brazil with the approaching of the end of this quarter,” they said. The persistent weakness came despite better-than-expected industrial data.

Profits at China’s industrial firms jumped 10.2% in the first two months from the same period last year, following a 2.3% profit decline for the whole of 2023, official data showed on Wednesday. Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE also retreated further, with coking coal and coke down 4.24% and 3.36%, respectively.

iron ore Iron ore price

