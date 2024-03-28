AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 27.29 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (7.48%)
PIBTL 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,878 Increased By 74.1 (1.09%)
BR30 22,569 Increased By 261.4 (1.17%)
KSE100 66,548 Increased By 641.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 21,915 Increased By 207 (0.95%)
Saudi Arabia considers transferring state airline Saudia to PIF

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2024

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is considering transferring ownership of national carrier Saudia to the sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The transfer would include other assets owned by Saudia, one of the Middle East’s oldest airlines, including its low cost unit, Flyadeal, the sources said.

Bloomberg first reported PIF was in talks to acquire Saudia. PIF and Saudia declined to comment.

PIF already owns Riyadh Air, the kingdom’s newest airline which is set to start operations next year. The government is aiming to transform Saudi Arabia into a major aviation hub, with Riyadh Air based in the capital, Riyadh, and Saudia based in the Red Sea city of Jeddah.

Saudia is expected to remain a separate airline to Riyadh Air once its ownership is transferred to the PIF, said the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss the matter as it has not yet been announced.

Saudia would mostly focus on Muslim pilgrims making the journey to Saudi Arabia’s holy sites. Riyadh Air would focus on non-religious traffic, including international transit passengers, the sources added.

Folding Saudia into PIF would give the sovereign fund direct oversight and control of the airline’s strategy.

