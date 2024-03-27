AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
World

Iran sentences police officer to death for killing protester

AFP Published 27 Mar, 2024 10:30pm

TEHRAN: An Iranian court has sentenced a police chief in northern Iran to death after he was charged with killing a man during mass protests in 2022, local media reported Wednesday.

Local police chief Jafar Javanmardi was arrested in December 2022 over the killing of a protester during the widespread demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in custody.

Iranian Kurd Amini, 22, died in custody in September that year following her arrest for allegedly violating the country's strict dress code for women.

Iran holds off sending ambassador to Sweden in protest over Holy Quran incident

Javanmardi was sentenced to death "in accordance with the Islamic law of retribution, known as the 'qisas' law, on the charge of premeditated murder", the lawyer for the victim's family, Majid Ahmadi, told the reformist Shargh daily.

The protestor, Mehran Samak, 27, succumbed to injuries he sustained after being hit by shotgun pellets during a rally in the northern city of Bandar Anzali on November 30, 2022.

Rights groups based outside of Iran said Samak was shot dead by Iranian security forces after honking his car horn in celebration of Iran's loss to the United States in the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar while at the Amini protest.

The defeat eliminated Iran from the football tournament and drew a mixed response from government supporters and opponents.

The lawyer, Ahmadi, said at the time that the police official was charged with "violating the rules for firearms usage, resulting in the death of Samak".

In mid-January, the judiciary's Mizan Online website said the Supreme Court had annulled a death sentence and referred the case to another court.

Gilan province, where Bandar Anzali is located, was a flashpoint of the nationwide protest movement that shook Iran.

Hundreds of people were killed during the months-long protests, including dozens of security forces, while thousands were arrested and nine men were executed in cases linked to the demonstrations.

