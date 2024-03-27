AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Karl Lagerfeld’s Paris apartment sold for $10.8mn

AFP Published March 27, 2024 Updated March 27, 2024 10:13pm

PARIS: The futuristic Paris apartment of late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld sold for 10 million euros ($10.8 millon) at auction on Tuesday, its notary said.

The final price (which was 11.1 million euros with notary fees) was roughly double the guide price, set at 5.3 million euros.

No details were given of the buyer.

Located in a 17th century building on Quai Voltaire, the three-room home has a view overlooking the Seine river and the Louvre Museum.

A photograph taken in Paris on March 7, 2024, shows part of the living room - with a view on the Louvre museum. Photo: AFP
A photograph taken in Paris on March 7, 2024, shows part of the living room - with a view on the Louvre museum. Photo: AFP

The apartment of 260 square metres (2,800 square feet) has a 50-square-metre dressing room and was completely redone by Lagerfeld “in a futuristic style with a concrete floor and sections of sandblasted glass,” according to the notary.

German-born Lagerfeld, whose spectacular creations and shows for Chanel, Fendi and his own brand had a profound impact on the fashion world, lived there for some 10 years until his death in February 2019.

His office and library is now open to the public as a bookshop and event space in the Latin Quarter of Paris.

A series about his life, ‘Becoming Karl Lagerfeld’, is due for release on Disney+ in June, starring Daniel Bruhl.

In an interview with AFP earlier this month, Bruhl said he tried to emulate Lagerfeld’s extreme aesthete tastes.

“I tried my best… but the furniture, the posters, the photographs, the paintings, the books… to be such a perfectionist in aesthetics is something I absolutely share but obviously I’m useless in comparison,” Bruhl said.

paris Chanel Karl Lagerfeld

