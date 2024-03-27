Palm oil falls for second session, tracking rivals lower

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, ahead of a market holiday, on weaker rival edible and crude oil prices, although a weaker ringgit limited losses.
Malaysian palm oil falls on profit-taking
The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 52 ringgit, or 1.23% to 4,184 ringgit ($884.94) a metric ton in morning trade, as of 0230 GMT. It fell 0.33% during overnight trade.
Fundamentals
Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 1.88%, while its palm oil contract lost 1.68%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade decreased 0.85%.
Soybean and corn futures fell amid plentiful supply, with the markets looking ahead to data on US planting and grain stocks, due on Thursday, that could move prices.
Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday after a report that crude stockpiles in the US, the world’s biggest oil user, surged and on signs that major producers were unlikely to change their output policy at a technical meeting next week.
Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.
The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.23% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.
