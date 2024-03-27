AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Palm oil falls for second session, tracking rivals lower

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2024 10:48am

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, ahead of a market holiday, on weaker rival edible and crude oil prices, although a weaker ringgit limited losses.

Malaysian palm oil falls on profit-taking

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 52 ringgit, or 1.23% to 4,184 ringgit ($884.94) a metric ton in morning trade, as of 0230 GMT. It fell 0.33% during overnight trade.

Fundamentals

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 1.88%, while its palm oil contract lost 1.68%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade decreased 0.85%.

  • Soybean and corn futures fell amid plentiful supply, with the markets looking ahead to data on US planting and grain stocks, due on Thursday, that could move prices.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday after a report that crude stockpiles in the US, the world’s biggest oil user, surged and on signs that major producers were unlikely to change their output policy at a technical meeting next week.

  • Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.23% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

