Palm oil falls for second session, tracking rivals lower

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, ahead of a market holiday, on weaker rival edible and crude oil prices, although a weaker ringgit limited losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 52 ringgit, or 1.23% to 4,184 ringgit ($884.94) a metric ton in morning trade, as of 0230 GMT. It fell 0.33% during overnight trade.

Fundamentals