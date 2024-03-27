AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 25.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,863 Increased By 58.8 (0.86%)
BR30 22,484 Increased By 176.6 (0.79%)
KSE100 66,369 Increased By 463.1 (0.7%)
KSE30 21,867 Increased By 158.7 (0.73%)
Indonesia rice surplus in first half of 2024 seen narrowing, agriculture ministry says

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2024 10:25am

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s domestic rice supply-demand gap is seen at a surplus of 1.7 million metric tons in the first half of 2024, narrowing from 3.36 million ton surplus last year, an agriculture ministry official said on Wednesday.

Drought driven by El Nino hit Indonesia in the second half of 2023, delaying the planting season and hurting harvests, resulting in rice deficit in January and February.

Total rice output between January and June is seen at 17.09 million tons, more than the 15.39 million tons total demand predicted for the period “Planting in the October-November 2023 season were dropped because there was no water, and we had a deficit in January and February.

India’s rice exports at risk

But in March, April, May, output will be surplus,“agriculture ministry official Endro Gunawan told a seminar hosted by the central bank.

Endro said the rice supply ahead of Eid holiday in the second week of April would be sufficient. Indonesia has allocated a 3.6 million tons rice import quota for 2024 to curb rising domestic rice prices.

