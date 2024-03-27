AIRLINK 60.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 26, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 27 Mar, 2024 08:45am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Early completion of Gwadar power plant ordered

Read here for details.

  • FC soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed in attack on Pakistan naval base

Read here for details.

  • OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Read here for details.

  • Beijing demands ‘severe punishment’ for perpetrators of attack on Chinese engineers in KP

Read here for details.

  • Board gives nod to PIA privatisation plan

Read here for details.

  • Army vows ​accountability over deadly attack on Chinese nationals

Read here for details.

