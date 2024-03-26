AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Army vows ​accountability over deadly attack on Chinese nationals

  • Strategic projects and sites being targeted to sow discord between Pakistan and its allies and partners most notably China, the military's media wing says
BR Web Desk Published March 26, 2024 Updated March 26, 2024 06:48pm

The Army denounced the attack on a Chinese engineers convoy on Tuesday and declared that it would hold those responsible for any direct or indirect support of terrorism accountable, with China's support as an "iron-clad ally", according to the military's media wing.

Army vows ​accountability over deadly attack on Chinese nationals

The statement comes after a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers working on a dam project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing six people.

The recent incidents of terrorism in Pakistan, notably in Gwadar, Turbat, and Besham, are dastardly acts aimed at destabilizing the internal security situation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the statement, militants' first two attempts were successfully thwarted by the armed forces, but the latest incident at Besham resulted in the deaths of 6 innocent civilians, including 5 Chinese.

"Strategic projects and sensitive sites vital for Pakistan’s economic progress and the well-being of its people are being targeted as a conscious effort to retard our progress and sow discord between Pakistan and its strategic allies and partners, most notably China," ISPR said.

The statement went on to say that certain foreign elements are complicit in aiding and abetting terrorism in Pakistan, driven by their vested interests.

"Despite the veneer of innocence, these elements are being continuously exposed as sponsors of terror," added the statement.

We stand in solidarity with our Chinese brothers and condemn this cowardly act unequivocally, ISPR said.

It stated that the determination of the Pakistani people, its security forces, and our allies to eradicate the threat of terrorism from our nation will not be shaken by such horrific acts of brutality against defenseless civilians, foreigners, and the armed forces.

"Pakistan, as the frontline state against terror, remains perhaps the only nation directly confronting the international terrorist enterprise with absolute steadfastness and full resolve of the state," said the statement.

"Together we will prevail over adversity and evil," it read.

Taking notice of the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Chinese embassy and conveyed condolences over the killing of Chinese nationals in the Bisham terrorist attack.

According to a press release from the PM’s Office, the prime minister, in an interaction with the Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, sympathised with the bereaved families of the slain Chinese nationals and assured a swift and high-level probe into the incident.

The premier was accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi.

