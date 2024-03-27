Gold prices up Rs1200

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday saw a big leap on the local market with silver staying firm, traders said. The precious metal gained Rs1200 and Rs1029 to settle at Rs 229,400 per tola and Rs 196,674 per 10 grams, separately.

The world market closed the bullion trade for $2193 per ounce, up by $6, which the local market further adds with a $20 premium.

Silver was available for the unchanged Rs2580 per tola and Rs2211.93 per 10 grams with global value standing at $24.60 per ounce, traders said.

