AIRLINK 60.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
DGKC 64.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.92%)
FCCL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.18%)
FFBL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.86%)
FFL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.08%)
HUBC 117.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.97%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.93%)
MLCF 35.41 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.09%)
OGDC 122.39 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.81%)
PAEL 21.91 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
PIAA 25.39 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 107.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.55%)
SEARL 53.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.99%)
SNGP 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.95%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
TPLP 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.67%)
TRG 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.6%)
UNITY 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 6,804 Increased By 111.9 (1.67%)
BR30 22,307 Increased By 94.1 (0.42%)
KSE100 65,906 Increased By 488.9 (0.75%)
KSE30 21,708 Increased By 173.3 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-03-27

Pakistan to play three ODIs, three T20Is in Australia in November

Muhammad Saleem Published 27 Mar, 2024 04:38am

LAHORE: Pakistan is set to visit Australia for a white-ball series scheduled for November this year.

The tour, which will mark the start for Australia’s white ball schedule for the summer of 2024-25, will comprise six games in total – three ODIs and as many T20Is – to be played across six venues from November 4 to 18, 2024.

Pakistan will be returning to Australia after a gap of nearly 11 months, after having competed in the Benaud-Qadir Trophy, which comprised three Test matches played across Perth, Sydney and Melbourne in December 2023-January 2024.

The three-match Dettol Men’s ODI series will begin on November 4, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pakistan and Australia will then play in Adelaide and Perth on November 8 and 10, respectively. Pakistan last played an ODI series on Australian soil back in 2016, which saw the home-side come out on top.

Subsequently, Pakistan and Australia will face one another in the three-match Dettol Men’s T20I Series. Pakistan’s last T20I outing on Australian soil was back in 2022, wherein the men in green appeared in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The series will start at The Gabba in Brisbane. Action will then move to the Sydney Cricket Ground; Pakistan’s last T20I at the venue saw them beat New Zealand at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final. Hobart will be the last stop on the tour, where the final T20I will be played on November 18.

Schedule:

ODI Series

4th November: MCG, Melbourne;

8th November: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide;

10th November: Perth Stadium, Perth;

T20I Series

14th November: The Gabba, Brisbane;

16th November: SCG, Sydney and

18th November: Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

australia T20Is ODIs Pakistan cricket

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan to play three ODIs, three T20Is in Australia in November

PIA sell-off now in sight as BoD takes major step

Cabinet approves 11-member board of PIA holding company

Co’s interest in RE projects: SIFC expresses reservations on UAE focal persons’ attitude

Use of System Charges: Higher unit cost will make power trade unfeasible?

NTDC asked to expedite work on power evacuation projects

FO says taking necessary steps to bring terrorists to justice

PM gives away excellence awards: Award-winning taxpayers to get ‘blue passport’, ‘honour card’

Stationery items: customs’ values revised

Local automobile industry in deep trouble: PAMA

Zafar Masud elected chairman of PBA

Read more stories