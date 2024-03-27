JUI-F ex-senator Talha Mahmood joins PPP

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Talha Mahmood on Tuesday joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

He made this announcement and joined the PPP in a news conference with PPP leaders Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and Faisal Karim Kundi.

He said the country was going through a crisis at the moment and historically the PPP had tried to improve the country’s circumstances.

He highlighted that during his 18-year-long political career, he did not take salary, perks and privileges and served the nation.

He said he had been chairman of the Senate Standing Committee for Narcotics and Interior. He said he had contributed his expertise as a member of several important Senate standing committees, including Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat and Capital Administration and Development, Petroleum and Natural Resources, and Ministry of Finance etc.

Talha Mahmood said he was invited to join PPP during a long meeting with the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari.

He said the focus of his former party, JUI-F was on Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, while there was no major contribution of the party in Punjab and Sindh.

Answering a question, Talha Mahmood said he did not mention anything about having differences with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. However, he said, there was no better political floor than the PPP right now.

Talha Mahmood also accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of stealing his mandate in the general elections 2024.

PPP spokesperson Kundi welcomed Senator Talha in the party and said that his party would benefit from his political insight.

He pointed out that the oath was not being administered on reserved seats in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, which is violating the Constitution and law.

Kundi said those seats did not belong to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), as it did not submit any list about it. He claimed that in Senate elections, PPP would give a surprise in KP, and said the PPP believed that the entire nation should fight terrorism together.

He said they were going to strengthen the party in KP as more politicians from the province were in contact with them to join their ranks. He said his party would give a surprise during the upcoming Senate elections in KP.

Pointing towards the KP assembly speaker’s delay in taking oath from the members elected on reserved seats, he said the speaker was violating the law and Constitution.

