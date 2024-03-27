AIRLINK 60.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
Nomination papers of Elahi, Moonis accepted

Recorder Report Published 27 Mar, 2024 04:38am

LAHORE: An appellate tribunal on Tuesday accepted the nomination papers of former Chief Minister Punjab and President PTI Pervez Elahi and his absconding son former federal minister Moonis Elahi for by-polls in two provincial assembly constituencies of Punjab.

The tribunal also accepted the nomination papers of Fayaz Chattha from PP-36, Wazirabad and set aside the decision of the RO.

The returning officers (ROs) had rejected the papers of Pervez Elahi from PP-32, Gujrat for not disclosing details of his assets and Moonis from PP-158, Lahore for being an absconder in multiple cases of alleged corruption.

Earlier, both the ROs appeared before the tribunal and presented the record of the matter.

The appellants’ said that the decisions of the ROs were not based on facts. He said the nomination papers of the former chief minister were accepted for the February 8 general election on the basis of the same documents attached with the papers for the by-poll.

Arguing Moonis Elahi’s case, the counsel said the Supreme Court of Pakistan allowed politicians to contest the general elections who were declared absconders by different courts in politically motivated cases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

