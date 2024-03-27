Govt urged to promote corporate farming

KARACHI: Leadership of United Business Group (UBG) has underscored the critical importance of corporate farming as a transformative strategy to revitalise Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

S M Tanveer, Zubair Tufail , Khalid Tawab, Hanif Gohar , Syed Mazher Ali Nasir, Malik Khuda Bakhsh and others leaders of UBG emphasised the urgent need for provincial governments to spearhead initiatives aimed at attracting both local and foreign investors to the agriculture sector. Highlighting the significance of this initiative, UBG leaders urged all provincial chief ministers to direct their agriculture departments to expedite the submission of proposals conducive to the establishment of corporate farming projects.

They stressed the need for leveraging modern technologies to enhance crop yields and bolster agricultural productivity.

UBG emphasised the importance of strengthening various wings within agriculture departments, including research centres, to ensure the optimal utilization of resources for the benefit of farmers and the economy at large.

Besides, UBG called upon provincial governments to facilitate corporate farming ventures by providing essential input facilities such as fortified seeds, subsidized fertilizers, and access to water resources, particularly in barren lands across the provinces.

Furthermore, UBG emphasised the need for equitable opportunities for local growers to participate in corporate farming initiatives.

By encouraging the adoption of modern methods and techniques, local farmers can contribute to the success of corporate farming endeavours while enhancing their own agricultural practices.

UBG leaders reiterated that the promotion of corporate farming aligns with the objectives of the “Green Pakistan Initiative,” aimed at modernizing agricultural practices and ensuring sustainable development in the country.

