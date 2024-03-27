Punjab cabinet forms body for input on wheat procurement

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet, which met here Tuesday with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the chair, constituted a committee headed by provincial Food Minister for the policy input on wheat procurement and other related issues. Ministers for Finance, Agriculture and Information and Industries will be its members.

It was agreed in the meeting that MPAs and all other stakeholders will be consulted before formulating a workable policy in this regard.

The CM said, It is important to decide on the quantum of wheat cultivation after ascertaining its true requirements while artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies should be used to pre-determine crop requirements.

She said, A regular campaign should be started to install safety guards on bikes to protect riders from metallic kite string. She lamented,I feel pity for the death of Christian workers, and effective legislation will be enacted to ensure safety of sanitary workers.

The Cabinet agreed on the proposal of holiday on Easter for Christian employees. Decision was also taken to use cameras and other AI tools in examination centres to prevent cheating. The CM directed the ministers, MPAs, DCs, DPOs and other officials concerned for strict action against all those involved.

The cabinet approved sending recommendation to the Federal Government for the award of Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal to ASP Syeda Shahr Bano Naqvi, SDPO Gulberg, Lahore. Madam Chief Minister said, "It is important to encourage good performing police officers.

The cabinet also approval extension in contract of employees of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, working in Dealer Vehicle Registration System (DVRS), and Motor Transport Management Information System. Maryam Nawaz directed to prepare a comprehensive contract policy in this regard.

The cabinet approved the constitution of Cabinet Standing Committee on Wheat, and Food Commodity Financing Committee.

Provincial ministers, Chief Secretary, IG, secretaries and other senior officers concerned attended the meeting.

